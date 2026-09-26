Voter registration resumes in November, says Comelec

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) is set to resume nationwide voter registration in November following the postponement of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) to 2028.

In Minute Resolution No. 26-0842, the Comelec en banc said voter registration for the 2028 National and Local Elections (NLE) will resume by the second week of November 2026.

“The registration of voters for purposes of the 2028 National and Local Elections (NLE) shall be continued starting on the second week of November 2026,” the Comelec said.

Comelec Chairman George Garcia said the registration period will run until July 30, 2027, giving eligible voters several months to register.

“This will run until July 30, 2027. It will run for a long period,” Garcia said.

He said the poll body expects a high number of applications during the registration period.

“We can expect that those who can register, transfer, or reactivate their registration will be able to participate in the 2028 National and Local Elections, as well as the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections,” Garcia said.

The previous voter registration period ended on May 18, 2026, in preparation for what was then scheduled to be the Nov. 2, 2026 BSKE.

Comelec recorded a total of 5,470,889 applications by the end of that registration period.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed Republic Act No. 12326 on Thursday, Sept. 24, postponing the Nov. 2, 2026 BSKE to the second Monday of November 2028.

The law also sets a five-year term for elected barangay and SK officials.