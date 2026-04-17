Voter registration running time only at 25 minutes

WITH only a month left in the voter registration period, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) said on Friday, April 17, 2026, that the process will only take 25 minutes to file the applications.

In a social media post, the Comelec urged the public to schedule their application for voter registration as soon as possible.

"Set your schedule to get registered as voters immediately," said the Comelec.

The 25 minutes include the 10 minutes to fill out the form, five minutes for capturing biometrics, and 10 minutes to have their photos and fingerprints taken.

The poll body, however, said the count does not include the waiting and queuing time.

"It depends on the number of applicants, but usually runs for less than one hour," said the Comelec.

To note, the voter registration period for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) opened last October 20, 2025 and will run until May 18, 2026.

As of April 11, Comelec data shows there are now a total of 3,909,634 applications for voter registration. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)