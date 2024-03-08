Voter registrations breach 1M mark

LESS than a month into the voter registration period, more than one million Filipinos have already applied to become registered voters in time for the May 2025 national and local polls.

Based on the latest data from the Commission on Elections (Comelec), there are now 1,027,572 applicants to become registered voters. They filed between February 12 and March 6.

This is already more than one-third of the Comelec's projection that about three million will apply to become registered voters during the seven-month voter registration period.

Still having the most number of applicants is Calabarzon with 187,372, followed by the National Capital Region with 156,990, and Central Luzon with 111,681.

Completing the top five are Central Visayas with 79,552, and Davao Regio with 63,998.

Having the lowest number of registrants are the Cordillera Administrative Region with 11,403; Mimaropa with 20,554; and Caraga with 28,070.

Last week, Comelec Chairman George Garcia said they are surprised over the positive response of the public to the voter registration activity.

Garcia said the numbers are "extraordinary" as applicants do not usually flock during the first days of the voter registration period.

The voter registration period is set to end on September 30, 2024. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)