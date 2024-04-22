VP Duterte acknowledges First Lady's remarks, urges focus on national issues

VICE President Sara Duterte acknowledged on Monday, April 22, 2024, the remarks made by First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos against her while she reiterated that the country has bigger problems that should be dealt with.

In a video message, Duterte said it is the right of Araneta-Marcos to feel ill following her father’s (former President Rodrigo Duterte) criticism against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“Subalit ang kanyang personal na damdamin ay walang kinalaman sa aking mandato bilang isang opisyal ng pamahalaan,” she said.

(But his personal feelings have nothing to do with my mandate as a government official.)

“Upang makausad tayo, iiwan na natin sa isang pribadong pag-uusap sa pagitan lamang namin ni Pangulong ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. ang mga susunod na hakbang,” she added.

(In order for us to move forward, we will leave it to a private conversation between us and President 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. the next steps.)

Earlier, the first lady said she resented Duterte after she attended a prayer rally where former President Duterte called her husband a drug addict and “bangag,” a term locally used to describe someone who is always high on illegal drugs.

“Bad shot na ’yan (Sara Duterte) sa akin… For me, nasaktan ako because my husband will do everything to protect you. You ran together ‘di ba -- sama sama tayong babangon muli tapos pupunta ka sa rally, tatawagin ‘yung Presidente mong ‘bangag,’ ‘di ba, you’re going to laugh? Tama ba ‘yan? Even Leni never did that,” she said, referring to former Vice President Leni Robredo.

After the event, Araneta-Marcos admitted that she already started snubbing the Vice President while her husband asked her to “behave.”

Duterte said the government should focus on responding to various concerns, especially inflation, which continues to cause poverty and hunger to Filipino families.

“Nagbabadya rin ang kakulangan ng supply ng tubig at kuryente, habang talamak na naman ang ipinagbabawal na droga,” she said.

(Lack of water and electricity supply is also looming, while illicit drugs are once again rampant.)

“Samantala, hindi pa rin natatapos ang banta ng kriminalidad, terorismo at insurhensiya sa ating bansa… Unahin natin ang Pilipinas,” she added.

(Meanwhile, the threat of criminality, terrorism and insurgency in our country is still not over... Let's put the Philippines first.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)