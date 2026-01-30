VP Duterte: Preparations ongoing for possible complaints until end of term

VICE President Sara Duterte said their preparations are continuous for any future impeachment and other complaints that may be filed against her.

In an interview in The Hague, Netherlands, Duterte said they are expecting more cases to be filed against her until her term ends in 2028.

“’Yung mga lawyers, they’ve been preparing. They were hired as early as the fourth quarter of 2023, the moment that one of the members of the House of Representatives announced that they will file a case against me. At nakumpirma ko ‘yun sa loob ng opisina ng Speaker noon. Kaya meron na kaagad mga abogado noong panahong ‘yun. At hanggang ngayon, tuloy-tuloy pa naman ‘yung mga abogado and legal team,” Duterte said.

(The lawyers have been preparing for some time now. They were hired as early as the fourth quarter of 2023, the moment one of the members of the House of Representatives announced that they would file a case against me. I confirmed that at the time in the Speaker’s office. That’s why we already had lawyers back then. And up to now, the lawyers and the legal team continue their work.)

“Nung nakaraang taon, bago mag-Christmas break, napag-usapan din namin ‘yung paghahanda sa impeachment. Hindi lang ngayong taon na ito, dahil sigurado kapag hindi sila nakapag-file ngayong taon, susunod na taon at hanggang matapos ang aking termino, ganoon ang gagawin nila. Makapag-file sila ng kaso, impeachment man o hindi,” she added.

(Last year, before the Christmas break, we also discussed preparations for impeachment. Not just for this year, because I am certain that if they are unable to file this year, they will do so next year and all the way until the end of my term. They can file cases, whether impeachment-related or not.)

Duterte expressed gratitude to her lawyers and supporters following the decision of the Supreme Court (SC) en banc to uphold its earlier ruling declaring the Articles of Impeachment against her unconstitutional.

On January 21, former senator Antonio Trillanes IV and a civil society group, The Silent Majority, filed plunder, malversation, and graft complaints against Duterte over the alleged misuse of billions worth of public funds since she was still the vice mayor and later the mayor of Davao City until she became the second top official of the country, as well as the secretary of the Department of Education.

Duterte has been in hot water over the alleged irregularities in spending the confidential and intelligence funds (CIF) of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education.

Confidential and intelligence funds are special allocations meant to support sensitive government operations, typically for intelligence gathering, security, and peace-and-order functions. They are supposed to be secret for operational security, but they are still part of public funds and must be used legally and responsibly.

In 2022, the OVP was allocated P125 million worth of confidential funds, which the agency spent in just 11 days.

Among the red flags in the CIF disbursements of the OVP are the dubious names of the recipients, such as Mary Grace Piattos, Jay Kamote, and Miggy Mango, which all do not have any record in the Philippine Statistics Authority’s (PSA) database. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)