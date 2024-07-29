VP on recall of police escorts: A ‘clear case of political harassment’

She also refused to attend the third State of the Nation Address (Sona) address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on July 22.

Duterte was also referring to the video of a man, allegedly the President, sniffing a powdery substance believed to be cocaine, and which was played during an anti-Marcos’ government rally in the United States.

Philippine authorities already denied that it was Marcos who was in the “malicious” video.

Duterte said the Office of the Chief PNP issued on July 22 an order relieving 75 PNP Police and Security Group members who were deployed as her security personnel.

While she understands the recall of some of her security details, Duterte slammed Marbil for his repeated media appearances to explain the matter by “lying.”

Duterte belied Marbil’s claim that the PNP and her office agreed to pull out 75 of her police detail in a bid to strengthen police visibility on the streets.