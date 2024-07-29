VP on recall of police escorts: A ‘clear case of political harassment’

VICE President Sara Duterte said on Monday, July 29, 2024, that the recall of police personnel assigned as her security detail is “a clear case of political harassment.”
In an open letter to Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Rommel Marbil, Duterte tagged the top cop as a liar.
(The relief of the PNP personnel came after I resigned from the DepEd (Department of Education), after I compared the Sona to a catastrophic event, and after the cocaine video came out.)
“Let us spare our people from all the lies. Let us call it what it is — a clear case of political harassment,” she added.
Duterte stepped down as the DepEd secretary on July 19.
She also refused to attend the third State of the Nation Address (Sona) address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on July 22.
Duterte was also referring to the video of a man, allegedly the President, sniffing a powdery substance believed to be cocaine, and which was played during an anti-Marcos’ government rally in the United States.
Philippine authorities already denied that it was Marcos who was in the “malicious” video.
Duterte said the Office of the Chief PNP issued on July 22 an order relieving 75 PNP Police and Security Group members who were deployed as her security personnel.
While she understands the recall of some of her security details, Duterte slammed Marbil for his repeated media appearances to explain the matter by “lying.”
Duterte belied Marbil’s claim that the PNP and her office agreed to pull out 75 of her police detail in a bid to strengthen police visibility on the streets.
(No request was made. The PSPG only told the OVP that they would take the personnel. We didn't argue anymore because you are the law, right? After this, the relief orders came out at your command. This is also based on the PNP document.)
Duterte also downplayed Marbil’s statement that they do not see any threat against her life, hence, the need to reduce her security personnel.
She said not only that her life was put at risk but also of his family especially her children.
(What does 'threat' mean to you? Can the threat only come from external elements? Isn't it a 'threat' if the harassment comes from government personnel?)
“Kung talagang wala kang nakikitang banta laban sakin, bakit nagtira ka pa ng 45 na tauhan ng PNP na ikaw ang pumili?... Tandaan mo, pagdating sa seguridad ng aking pamilya, ako ang magsasabi kung sino ang karapat-dapat, hindi ikaw. Batas ka lang, hindi ka Diyos,” she added.
(If you really see no threat against me, why did you leave 45 PNP personnel that you chose?... Remember, when it comes to the security of my family, I will say who is worthy, not you. You are just the law, not God.)
Duterte also noted that the police personnel covered by the recall order were those she has “trust and confidence.”
Marbil is yet to comment on Duterte’s open letter but in a statement on
Sunday, July 28, Marbil said they are prioritizing individuals with high-security threats in terms of deployment of police security aides in a bid to ensure better security coverage for the broader population.
He said he has ordered the PSPG to rationalize its deployment based on a comprehensive threat assessment to which recent incidents of threats or attacks, the individual’s role in government or society, and intelligence reports indicating potential risks are considered.
Marbil said his directive also aims to achieve an ideal police-to-population ratio of 1:500, addressing the current disparity where each police officer is responsible for approximately 2,000 individuals. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)