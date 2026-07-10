VP Sara has done ‘nothing’ to help PBBM admin – Palace

MANILA – Malacañang said Friday that President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is busy fulfilling his job to bring real progress to the country while Vice President Sara Duterte has done “nothing” to help the administration in achieving its development agenda.

“Ano ba ang naitulong na ng Bise Presidente sa Pangulo patungkol sa kaayusan, kapayapaan, at kaunlaran ng bansa? Wala (What has the Vice President actually done to help the President in promoting peace, order, and the country's development? Nothing),” Palace Press Officer Claire Castro said in a statement.

Castro issued the statement after Duterte urged government officials to stop calling for transparency and accountability when their “real objective” is their “own political interests.”

Duterte also called on the government to focus on maintaining peace, order, and national development.

Castro said the Marcos administration remains focused on governance while transparency, accountability, and adherence to constitutional processes continue to guide the administration.

She said Duterte should instead call on her own allies to stop politicking and spreading false information against the President and his administration.

“Ang dapat pagsabihan ni VP Sara ay yung mga kaalyado niya na puro pamumulitika at pagkakalat ng fake news para sirain si Pangulong Marcos Jr. at ang administrasyon upang iluklok siya kaagad na Pangulo kahit wala pang 2028 (Vice President Sara should be addressing her own allies, who are the ones engaging in politics and spreading fake news to discredit President Marcos Jr. and the administration to install her as President even before 2028),” she said.

Castro defended the administration’s governance agenda and maintained that no one from the government is engaging in politics.

“Bakit titigilan ang pagsulong ng transparency and accountability? Parte ito ng mandato at obligasyon ng bawat public servant (Why should the pursuit of transparency and accountability stop? These are part of the mandate and obligation of every public servant),” she added.

She said it is Duterte’s duty as Vice President to answer the allegations being raised against her, noting that the ongoing impeachment process is provided for under the Constitution.

She also lamented that Duterte is “more often on vacation and traveling abroad,” while the President “continues working tirelessly.”

“Obligasyon niya bilang Bise Presidente na sagutin ang mga inaakusa sa kanya. Ang pagtatago ng katotohanan patungkol rito ay pagtataksil sa bayan. Walang namumulitika rito (It is her duty as Vice President to answer the allegations against her. Concealing the truth about these matters betrays the nation. No one is engaging in politics here),” Castro said. (PNA)