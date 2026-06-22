VP Sara impeachment trial may run beyond September

MANILA – The impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte could extend beyond September as both the prosecution and defense prepare to present a large volume of witnesses and documentary evidence, House prosecutors said Monday.

Speaking after the latest pretrial conference, lead prosecutor Rep. Gerville Luistro said the timeline earlier floated by the prosecution may no longer be sufficient given the scope of the case.

“If I will consider the number of witnesses and exhibits of both parties, mukhang hindi kakayanin ng hanggang September lang (it appears the trial may not be completed by September alone),” Luistro told reporters.

She said the final schedule remains subject to the discretion of the impeachment court, which will determine how many trial dates will be allocated to each side.

The trial proper is still set to begin on July 6.

The panel's legal spokesperson and private prosecutor Benjamin Tolosa Jr. said the prosecution has requested 62 trial dates, while the defense has asked for 30.

He noted, however, that the proceedings could move faster depending on how the court manages witness presentations.

“It's possible that it could be shorter,” Tolosa said, explaining that multiple witnesses may be accommodated in a single hearing day.

Despite procedural disagreements during the pretrial phase, Luistro said the prosecution remains committed to ensuring that the trial proceeds as scheduled.

“Even if there will be attempts, the prosecution will remain firm in making sure that the trial will start on July 6, 2026, as previously scheduled by the Senate,” she said.

The prosecution panel also reported progress in the ongoing marking of evidence for the articles involving confidential funds and alleged unexplained wealth, with both camps expected to submit additional comments before the impeachment court issues its pretrial order.

The order will serve as the roadmap for the trial, outlining the agreed facts, witnesses, exhibits and hearing schedule. (PNA)