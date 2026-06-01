VP Sara must file impeachment response until 7 p.m. Monday

MANILA – Vice President Sara Duterte has until 7 p.m. Monday to file her answer to the Articles of Impeachment before the Senate impeachment court.

In an advisory, the Office of the Senate Secretary said Duterte may submit her answer personally, through counsel, or by electronic mail within the 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. filing period on June 1.

The advisory said Duterte or members of her legal team may address the media only in the designated rooms if they choose to grant interviews or issue a statement.

The Senate formally convened as an impeachment court on May 18 and adopted the rules that will govern Duterte’s trial.

In a Facebook live, Senate President Alan Peter Cayetano dismissed claims that the majority bloc’s proposed amendment to the Senate rules on remote participation was connected to the impeachment proceedings.

“Wala pong katotohanan na 'yung amendment ng rule na ito ay nakaugnay sa amendment sa rule sa impeachment. Bakit po? Unang-una, in-adopt na po namin 'yung rules sa impeachment. Kapag binago namin iyon, ipa-publish pa at tatagal pa iyon (There is no truth to claims that the amendment to this rule is connected to an amendment to the impeachment rule. Why? First of all, we have already adopted the impeachment rules. If we change those, they will still have to be published and that will take time)," Cayetano said.

“Ang pinag-uusapan ay rule sa Senado. Wala pong katotohanan 'yung mga nagpo-post na nagsasabing ito po ay may kinalaman sa impeachment (What is being discussed is a Senate rule. There is no truth to posts claiming that this has something to do with the impeachment)," he added. (PNA)