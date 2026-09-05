Vulnerable sectors to get special polling places for BPE

THERE will be Accessible Polling Places (APPs) and Priority Polling Places (PPPs) during the forthcoming Bangsamoro Parliamentary Elections (BPE).

This is the assurance of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) to the members of the vulnerable sectors in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) ahead of the September 14, 2026 polls.

"Bangsamoro, for the upcoming Barmm Parliamentary Elections on September 14, 2026, we will have APPs and PPPs in our voting centers," said the Comelec.

"Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens, and pregnant voters in Barmm will not need to go far, as the APPs and PPPs will be located on the ground floors of schools," it furthered.

The Accessible Polling Place is intended for Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens, and pregnant voters who indicated—by checking the appropriate box on their voter registration form—their intention to vote at an APP when they registered or updated their voter records.

The Priority Polling Place, on the other hand, is a designated area within the voting center or school for Persons with Disabilities, Senior Citizens, and pregnant voters who have difficulty walking long distances or climbing to upper floors of the building.

For the BPE, the Comelec has designated 1,186 voting centers across 2,185 Barmm barangays. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)