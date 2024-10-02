Wage boards order daily minimum wage hikes in Cagayan, Central Luzon, Soccsksargen

THE Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards (RTWPBs) has granted the daily minimum wage hikes in Regions 2 (Cagayan Valley), 3 (Central Luzon) and 12 (Soccsksargen).

In Region 2, the RTWPB has granted a P30 daily minimum wage increase across all sectors, bringing the daily minimum wages from P450 to P480 for the non-agriculture sector and from P430 to P460 for the agriculture sector.

It also approved a P500 monthly increase for household helpers in the region, bringing the sector’s monthly minimum wage to P6,000.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said there were about 49,165 domestic workers in the region.

In Central Luzon, the board approved an increase of P50 to P66, bringing the daily minimum wage rates in the region to a range of P500 to P550 in the non-agriculture sector; P485 to P520 in the agriculture sector; and P435-540 in retail and service establishments.

The daily minimum wage in Soccsksargen was also increased to P27 to P48, bringing the daily minimum wages in the region to P430 in the non-agriculture sector, including retail and service establishments, and P410 in the agriculture sector upon implementation of all tranches.

The wage orders will take effect on October 17, 2024.

DOLE noted that retail and service establishments regularly employing not more than 10 workers, and enterprises affected by natural calamities and/or human-induced disasters, may apply to the RTWPBs for exemption from the wage increases, while the Barangay Micro Business Enterprises are not covered by the wage orders.

“The new rates for workers in private establishments translate to about 7 percent to 15 percent increase from the prevailing daily minimum wage rates in these three regions, and result in a comparable 7 percent to 12 percent increase in wage-related benefits covering 13th-month pay, service incentive leave, and social security benefits such as SSS, PhilHealth, and Pag-ibig,” DOLE said.

“The wage orders are expected to directly benefit a total of 905,000 minimum wage earners in these regions and about 1.7 million full-time wage and salary workers earning above the minimum wage may also indirectly benefit as a result of upward adjustments at the enterprise level arising from the correction of wage distortion,” it added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)