Wage hike in Central Visayas approved

THE Central Visayas Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) has approved the increase of the daily minimum wage rates of workers in private establishments in the region.

In a statement, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) said the RTWPB set the increases in the daily minimum wage rates from P33 to P43 per day, starting on October 2.

The increase brings the daily minimum wages from P458-P468 to P501 for the workers in private establishments under Class A or the Cities of Carcar, Cebu, Danao, Lapu-Lapu, Mandaue, Naga and Talisay and municipalities of Compostela, Consolacion, Cordova, Liloan, Minglanilla and San Fernando, and from P425-P430 to P463 in other cities not classified under Class A, which include Bais, Bayawan, Bogo, Canlaon, Dumaguete, Guihulngan, Tagbilaran, Tanjay and Toledo.

For Class C or the municipalities not covered under Class A and B, the daily minimum wage was increased to P453 from P415-P420.

The Calabarzon RTWPB also approved an adjusted daily minimum wage rates in the region to P450 to P560 in the non-agriculture sector, P425-P500 in the agriculture sector; and P425 in retail and service establishments employing not more than 10 workers upon full implementation of all tranches.

The order will take effect on September 30.

“The new rates for workers in private establishments translate to about 7-8 percent increase from the prevailing daily minimum wage rates in the two regions and result in a comparable 11 percent increase in wage-related benefits covering 13th month pay, service incentive leave, and social security benefits such as SSS, PhilHealth, and Pag-Ibig,” the DOLE said.

“The wage orders are expected to directly benefit a total of 1.2 million minimum wage earners in these regions and about 2.7 full-time wage and salary workers earning above the minimum wage may also indirectly benefit as a result of upward adjustments at the enterprise level arising from the correction of wage distortion,” it added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)