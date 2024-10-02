Wage hikes: What workers in Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Soccsksargen can expect

THE Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Boards (RTWPBs) have approved daily minimum wage increases in Regions 2 (Cagayan Valley), 3 (Central Luzon), and 12 (Soccsksargen), effective October 17, 2024.

Here's what you need to know about the changes:

REGION 2: CAGAYAN VALLEY

Non-Agriculture Sector: Daily minimum wage rises by P30, increasing from P450 to P480.

Agriculture Sector: Daily wages also increase by P30, moving from P430 to P460.

Household Helpers: Monthly wages increase by P500, bringing the minimum wage to P6,000.

This adjustment impacts about 49,165 domestic workers in the region.

REGION 3: CENTRAL LUZON

Wage increases range from P50 to P66, depending on the sector.

Non-Agriculture Sector: Wages now range between P500 and P550.

Agriculture Sector: Wages are set between P485 and P520.

Retail and Service Establishments: Wages now range from P435 to P540, depending on the size of the business.

REGION 12: SOCCSKSARGEN

Wage increases range from P27 to P48, depending on the sector.

Non-Agriculture Sector (Including Retail and Service Establishments): Wages will rise to P430 per day.

Agriculture Sector: Wages will increase to P410.

WHO IS AFFECTED?

The new wage orders directly benefit around 905,000 minimum wage earners across the three regions.

In addition, approximately 1.7 million full-time wage and salary workers who earn above the minimum wage may indirectly benefit from upward adjustments in pay due to the correction of wage distortions.

SPECIAL CONSIDERATIONS

Retail and service establishments employing fewer than 10 workers, as well as enterprises affected by natural calamities or human-induced disasters, may apply for exemptions from the wage increase.

Barangay Micro Business Enterprises are not covered by these new wage orders.

IMPACT ON WAGE-RELATED BENEFITS

The wage hikes will also result in an increase of seven percent to 15 percent in wage related benefits, including:

13th-month pay

Service incentive leave

Social security contributions, such as SSS, PhilHealth, and Pag-ibig

These increases aim to improve the livelihood of workers across these regions, ensuring that wages keep pace with the rising cost of living while maintaining fairness across sectors. (SunStar Philippines)