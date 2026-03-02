Warm, humid weather to prevail across PH Monday

MANILA – Warm and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country Monday due to the prevailing easterlies, the weather bureau said Monday.

Isolated rains are still possible, especially in the afternoon or evening, said weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

Severe thunderstorms could also result in flash floods or landslides, PAGASA warned.

Up to 34 °C temperature is expected in Tuguegarao, 33 °C in Davao and Zamboanga.

The temperature in Metro Manila, Legazpi, Puerto Princesa, Iloilo, Cebu and Tacloban could reach up to 32 °C.

Meanwhile, Aurelio said no low pressure area is being monitored for possible tropical cyclone formation.

Moderate winds and moderate coastal waters are forecast across Northern Luzon

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (PNA)