Warm, humid weather to prevail over most of PH

MANILA – Most parts of the country will experience warm and humid weather due to the prevailing easterlies, the weather bureau said Wednesday.

The easterlies will also bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur and Catanduanes, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Moderate to heavy rains could trigger flash floods or landslides in these areas.

Isolated light rains are expected over the Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley due to the northeast monsoon.

The rest of the country will experience isolated rain showers and thunderstorms caused by the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

Temperatures could reach 34 degrees Celsius in Zamboanga and 33 degrees Celsius in Davao.

Up to 32 degrees Celsius is forecast in Metro Manila, Legazpi, Tuguegarao, Puerto Princesa, the Kalayaan Islands, Iloilo, Cebu, Tacloban and Cagayan de Oro.

PAGASA weather specialist Chenel Dominguez said Severe Tropical Storm In-Fa is unlikely to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility and is not affecting any part of the country. (Cristina Arayata/PNA)