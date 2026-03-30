Warm weather, localized thunderstorms to prevail across PH

MANILA – Warm and humid weather, localized thunderstorms will prevail throughout the country on Monday, a forecaster said.

"It will be warm and humid, especially at noon. Localized thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening," Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio added.

No weather disturbance is being monitored inside and outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Aurelio said for the next two to three days, the easterlies will continue to affect the Visayas and Mindanao, while the ridge of the high pressure area will still affect Northern Luzon.

Meanwhile, PAGASA forecast the highest temperature of 36°C in Tuguegarao, and up to 34°C in Davao and Zamboanga on Monday.

The heat index or the temperature felt by the human body when relative humidity is combined with actual air temperature, is forecast to peak at 40°C in San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Dagupan City, Pangasinan; La Granja, La Carlota, Negros Occidental; and Zamboanga City, Zamboanga del Sur.

The heat index in parts of Metro Manila could peak between 36 °C to 37 °C.

Light to moderate wind and slight to moderate seas will prevail across the archipelago, PAGASA said. (PNA)