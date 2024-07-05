WBC expels Ryan Garcia after racial rant

AMERICAN boxer Ryan Garcia was expelled from the World Boxing Council on Thursday, July 4, 2024, on top of his year-long suspension from the New York State Athletic Commission and felony vandalism charges from last month.

Garcia showed problematic social media behavior for the past weeks, which involved hateful Islamophobic comments and using racial slurs against Black people.

This earned him disapproval from the WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman, who announced Garcia’s expulsion on the social media platform X.

“I am hereby expelling Ryan Garcia from any activity with our organization. We reject any form of discrimination. I fear for Ryan well being as he has declined multiple attempts for our help with mental health and substance abuse,” Sulaiman wrote.

Garcia later posted an attempt to apologize on X.

“I was trolling I want all the killing to stop. I love everyone sorry if I offended you,” he said.

Following the penalty from WBC, Garcia’s family released a statement, saying that they "do not align with his, or our family's, true character or beliefs."

They also acknowledged his “ongoing struggle with mental health over the years” and that they are “committed to ensuring and encouraging that he receives the necessary help.” (Dana Gracielle P. Quirante)