Weak tectonic quakes jolt Aurora province overnight

QUAKE DATA. A seismic map from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) shows the epicenter of a magnitude 3.2 earthquake recorded 36 km. southeast of Baler, Aurora, at 2:13 a.m. on Wednesday (Oct. 29, 2025) This was one of several mild tectonic tremors that rattled the province overnight, with the strongest reaching magnitude 4.0. (Screengrab from PHIVOLCS)
BALER, Aurora – A series of mild tectonic earthquakes rattled parts of Aurora province early Wednesday, with the strongest registering magnitude 4.0, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported. 

The strongest tremor, at 12:54 a.m. was located 9 km. northwest of San Luis, Aurora, at a depth of 6 km. PHIVOLCS reported Instrumental Intensity II in San Luis, Aurora, and Maddela, Quirino. 

It was preceded by a magnitude 3.0 quake at 12:24 a.m., located 41 km. southeast of Baler at a depth of 3 km., which registered Instrumental Intensity I in Dingalan, Aurora. 

Three subsequent tremors were recorded: 

– A magnitude 3.2 quake at 2:13 a.m., 36 km. southeast of Baler. 

– A magnitude 3.0 quake at 2:15 a.m., 41 km. southeast of San Luis. 

– A magnitude 1.7 quake at 5:27 a.m., 44 km. southeast of Baler. 

PHIVOLCS said the quakes were tectonic in origin and caused no damage. No casualties or significant incidents have been reported. 

Local authorities are monitoring the situation and have urged residents to stay alert and follow official advisories. (PNA) 

