Weekly podcast listenership hits 17M in PH, says study

A STUDY revealed more Filipinos are now tuning in to podcasts.

The "Beyond the Headphones: The Portrait of a Podcast Listener as Filipino" report indicated that over 17 million internet-connected Filipinos, or 19.8 percent of the internet-connected population aged 16 to 64, listen to podcasts weekly. This marks an increase of 2.6 percent from 2023.

The report, a collaboration among the country’s three largest podcast networks, The Pod Network, Anima Podcast, PumaPodcast, and socio-cultural research firm The Fourth Wall, highlights the growing popularity of podcasts in the Philippines, which boasts an internet-connected population of 86.98 million.

According to the report, which surveyed hundreds of respondents, the popularity of podcasts has been rising since 2020. While the Internet (81.9 percent) and social media (80.8 percent) remained the most preferred information platforms, in 2023, podcasts (50.5 percent) have surpassed other media platforms such as online video streaming sites (40.4 percent), online news portals (22.1 percent), and television (19.9 percent) as the most preferred information source.

The report details that the rise of podcasts may be explained by the respondents' prioritization of accessibility (82 percent) and convenience (74 percent) when choosing their media platform.

The report describes that the majority of the country's podcast listeners are millennials or Generation Y, or those aged 25 to 34, who live in urban areas such as the Greater Manila area.

The Fourth Wall Research Director John Brylle Bae details Filipinos' listening habits while also stating that the country's growing popularity of podcasts mirrors the global trend of becoming one of the leading sources of information.

"Our research has found that the majority of podcast audiences tend to listen to podcasts after work or school hours, when commuting, or while doing household chores. This pattern is in line with global trends where podcasts serve as a preferred source of both entertainment and information. Audiences choose podcasts for their ability to seamlessly integrate into daily routines, offering a unique mix of engaging and informative content," said Bae.

A 2022 study by the Pew Research Center indicated that 67 percent of American podcast listeners claim that the podcasts they subscribe to discuss news and current events. Of those who get news from podcasts, 87 percent expect the information to be mostly accurate.

The report also reveals the most listened-to podcast genres in the Philippines. About 74 percent of those surveyed revealed they listen to comedy podcasts led by podcasts like The KoolPals, followed by personal development (64 percent), culture (55 percent), and politics (49 percent). The survey suggests that podcast consumers gravitate towards topics that are both entertaining and informative, underscoring their preference for engaging yet substantial content.

The study findings were presented during the event, “Podcasts, Pizza, and Pints,” hosted by the three podcast networks, on April 4, 2024, at Clock-In at the Ayala North Exchange, Makati.

The event, in partnership with streaming platform Spotify and sponsored by WOW Fiesta and Breville, gathered over 200 professionals from industries like advertising, marketing, and public relations and featured discussions on the developing podcast landscape in the Philippines.

In addition to discussing the report's findings, the event also highlighted how brands can effectively incorporate podcasts into their marketing strategies. Spotify's Wrapped for Advertisers for 2023 report revealed that podcast ads have accelerated by 40 percent Year-on-Year (YoY), making them the platform’s fastest-growing ad product.

Alan Fontanilla, CEO of The Pod Network, said the growing popularity of podcasts in the Philippines, cited in the report, provides advertisers and marketers with another avenue to reach their audiences.

“We are at an intersection in the evolution of media consumption in the Philippines. As more Filipinos tune into podcasts for their unique blend of entertainment and information, we see an invaluable opportunity for creators and advertisers alike to engage with an audience that values depth and accessibility. We are excited about what's to come as we celebrate and leverage this dynamic shift towards audio-first content,” Fontanilla said.

Together with Fontanilla, Mel Lozano, head of Podcasts of Anima Podcasts, and Carl Javier, CEO of PumaPodcast, served as the event hosts.

Aside from the insightful discussions, attendees had the opportunity to interact with some of the country's most sought-after podcasters. Present at the event were Nicole Hyala and Chris Tsuper of Tambalan Podcast, Antoinette Jadaone and JP Habac of Ang Walang Kwentang Podcast, Bianca Gonzales of Paano Ba 'To, Dani Barretto of The Bare It All Podcast, Joyce Pring of Adulting with Joyce Pring, Lyqa Maravilla of Trying Hard with Lyqa Maravilla, and GB Labrador, James Caraan, Nonong Ballinan, and Muman Reyes of The KoolPals.

The report forecasts that podcast listenership will continue to expand, particularly in rural areas, as digital penetration deepens across the Philippines. This trend is supported by the steadily increasing number of internet users, underscoring the emerging role of podcasts as a dominant media platform in the country.

To get full access to the "Beyond the Headphones: The Portrait of a Podcast Listener as Filipino" report and discover more about podcasting trends in the Philippines, you may visit https://thepodnetwork.com/mediakit. (PR)