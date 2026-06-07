Western Visayas crime rate drops as police arrest top fugitives

POLICE authorities in Western Visayas reported major gains in their anti-crime campaign, citing a sharp decline in index crimes, the arrest of eight of the region's most wanted persons, and the recovery of more than 200 firearms in recent operations.

The developments, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Police Regional Office 6 (PRO 6), were attributed to intensified intelligence-driven operations, stronger police visibility, and increased community cooperation.

From June 1 to 5, eight regional most wanted persons were arrested in separate operations conducted across Western Visayas.

The apprehended fugitives included the region's No. 1, No. 2, No. 3, No. 4, No. 5, No. 6, No. 7, and No. 10 most wanted persons, all captured through coordinated law enforcement operations.

According to the PNP, the arrests resulted from sustained intelligence validation, surveillance activities, and close coordination among operating units in the region.

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. commended the operating personnel, saying the accomplishment demonstrated the effectiveness of intelligence-led policing.

“Ang ganitong klase ng tagumpay ay bunga ng tuloy-tuloy na intelligence-driven operations at malasakit ng ating kapulisan sa tungkulin. We will continue to strengthen our presence on the ground to ensure that those who have pending warrants are accounted for,” Nartatez said.

The police chief said the arrests support the PNP's Enhanced Managing Police Operations (Empo) strategy under its focus agenda aimed at improving law enforcement efficiency and public safety.

Data covering the period from May 29 to June 4 showed a significant reduction in crime incidents across Western Visayas.

Western Visayas Police acting director Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said index crimes dropped to 25 cases from 39 cases recorded during the same period last year, translating to a 35.90-percent decrease.

The region also registered notable declines in several focus crimes.

Theft incidents fell from 17 cases to four, representing a 76.47-percent decrease, while rape cases declined from nine to five, or 44.44 percent.

Motorcycle carnapping cases were reduced to zero from two incidents recorded in the same period last year.

Tuaño said the figures indicate encouraging progress in the region's peace and order campaign.

“In just two weeks, we are already seeing positive developments in our crime environment across Western Visayas. These improvements reflect not only the hard work of our personnel on the ground but also the strong support, trust, and cooperation of our communities,” Tuaño said.

He noted that intensified police operations and enhanced police visibility have contributed to the decline in criminal activities.

Complementing the region's anti-crime drive, PRO 6 also reported the recovery of 216 firearms through confiscation, surrender, and other law enforcement actions between May 22 and June 4.

The campaign also led to the arrest of 18 individuals for violations of firearms laws, while 10 firearm owners voluntarily surrendered their weapons for safekeeping.

Tuaño said removing loose firearms from communities helps prevent violence and criminal activity.

“When we take loose firearms out of our communities, we also reduce the chances that these will be used in violence, crime, or any incident that could endanger the lives and safety of our people. That is the true value of this campaign,” he said.

The regional police chief emphasized that the campaign goes beyond law enforcement and focuses on protecting lives and improving community safety.

"The safety of our people is at the core of our operations. Every firearm confiscated or voluntarily surrendered is a potential tragedy prevented," he added.

Police officials said the arrest of high-value fugitives, the reduction in crime incidents, and the recovery of loose firearms are interconnected results of PRO 6's intensified law enforcement strategy.

Authorities noted that the capture of wanted persons removes suspected offenders from communities, while the seizure of firearms helps prevent crimes and violence, contributing to the overall decline in criminal incidents across the region.

The accomplishments also underscore the role of community cooperation, with residents providing information to authorities and participating in voluntary firearm surrender programs. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)