Western Visayas police eye possibility of transparent bags among students

WESTERN Visayas Regional Director Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño has ordered provincial and city directors in the region to coordinate with their respective Department of Education Schools Division Offices and discuss a proposal on the possible use of transparent school bags as an additional safety measure against violence.

Taking the lessons from the recent violent incidents in schools, Tuaño has ordered local police to further strengthen preventive measures and coordination with schools, families, local governments, and other community partners across the region.

In a statement on Sunday, September 20, 2026, Tuaño said the three incidents, from Tacloban City and Zamboanga City to the latest case in Banga, South Cotabato, on September 18, serve as reminders that school safety requires constant learning and cooperation.

He said lessons from each of the incidents can be translated into practical steps, not to create fear, but to improve preparedness, awareness, and prevention.

“For PRO-6, the lessons from these incidents can help strengthen preparedness, early coordination, and community awareness in Western Visayas,” said Tuaño.

“Every incident gives us something to learn from. We look at what happened, what we can strengthen, and what we can do earlier to prevent a similar situation. Hindi natin kailangang hintayin na magkaroon ng insidente sa ating lugar bago tayo maging handa,” he added.

Tuaño instructed provincial and city directors to discuss with DepEd officials the proposed use of transparent bags for students, whether the measure is feasible and acceptable, and whether it could help prevent students from bringing firearms, bladed weapons, or other prohibited items into school premises.

“For now, PRO-6 is only seeking DepEd’s initial assessment, including any concerns or suggestions. Any such measure, if considered, would complement existing safeguards such as police visibility, access controls, early reporting of concerns, and emergency response coordination,” he said.

Tuaño also echoed the call of Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Juanito Victor “Jonvic” Remulla for parents and guardians to remain actively involved in their children’s welfare, including being attentive to their online activities, behavior, and concerns that may require guidance or appropriate professional support.

He reiterated that school safety cannot rest on police presence alone, noting that early communication among parents, teachers, students, police officers, barangay officials, and other community partners can help concerns receive proper attention before they escalate.

“We want our schools to remain places where children can learn without fear. Our role is to be prepared, visible, and responsive, but we also need the community to speak up when something needs attention. Ang bawat concern na maagang naipapaabot ay pagkakataon para maagapan,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)