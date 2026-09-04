Western Visayas police highlight youth role in school safety, crime prevention

THE Western Visayas police are calling on young people to take an active role in keeping schools safe, as authorities strengthen efforts to prevent crime and address threats affecting school communities.

Western Visayas Police Director Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño underscored the importance of youth participation during the 32nd Crime Prevention Week Celebration and Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT) Capability Enhancement Training held in Malay, Aklan.

Tuaño encouraged students to develop leadership, discipline, responsibility and respect for the law while remaining aware of issues that could affect their schools, including bullying, illegal drugs, road safety and disaster preparedness.

“Prevention begins with awareness, good guidance, and the willingness to look out for one another. We want our young people to be confident, responsible, and informed enough to know when to speak up and when to ask for help,” he said.

Tuaño said school safety could be achieved only through the cooperation of police, teachers, parents, students and the wider community.

“We cannot do this alone. Our schools are safer when everyone has a role -- teachers who guide, parents who listen, police officers who respond, and young people who make responsible choices and care for one another,” he added.

Under the Youth Safety Watch initiative of the Western Visayas Regional Police Office, students are encouraged to serve as positive role models and peer advocates by promoting responsible behavior, looking out for fellow students, and knowing when and where to seek help.

The initiative is part of the continuing partnership between the Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Department of Education (DepEd) to strengthen awareness, appropriate interventions and security measures in schools, and to help prevent incidents and violence through early action and community participation.

Tuaño also urged students, parents and the public to promptly report safety concerns to proper school authorities or the police, avoid sharing unverified information, and refrain from actions that could create unnecessary fear or conflict.

“Parents and guardians are likewise encouraged to maintain open communication with their children and seek assistance when concerns arise,” he said.

The call for greater vigilance comes amid a series of incidents involving minors in schools.

The PNP recorded at least 50 school-related incidents involving children in conflict with the law (CICL) from June 16 to August 19.

The incidents included 26 bomb threats, 12 shooting threats, four illegal possession of firearms, four stabbing incidents, and two death threats.

The incidents included the June 22 shooting at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City, where two minors allegedly opened fire on their classmates, killing three students and wounding 20 others.

On August 18, another school shooting occurred at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University Junior High School in Zamboanga City. A Grade 9 student allegedly opened fire, killing a Grade 10 student before taking his own life.

The PNP’s 50-incident tally also began with a June 16 stabbing incident at a private school in General Trias City, Cavite, where a Grade 8 student reportedly stabbed at least seven Grade 5 pupils.

Following the Tacloban shooting, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. ordered authorities to strengthen security measures in schools and directed a thorough investigation into the incident.

The PNP subsequently reviewed school security protocols as authorities sought to strengthen measures to protect learners and school personnel.

On Thursday, September 3, DepEd led the National Simultaneous School Safety Drill in public and private schools nationwide to strengthen emergency preparedness and school safety.

The drill focused on improving multi-agency coordination during active-threat scenarios in line with localized School Contingency Plans, while ensuring the safety and psychosocial well-being of learners and the continuity of learning. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)