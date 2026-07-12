Western Visayas police seize P10.1M in fish, fishing gear

The operations were conducted in coordination with government agencies and local stakeholders to strengthen the enforcement of fisheries regulations and help preserve the region's coastal and marine ecosystems.

Among the police units, the Iloilo Police Provincial Office posted the biggest accomplishment, conducting 23 operations that resulted in the apprehension of 39 individuals and the recovery of fishing paraphernalia, including motorboats, worth P7.56 million.

The Antique Police Provincial Office also carried out 23 operations, recovering fishing equipment valued at P755,290.

Meanwhile, the Guimaras Police Provincial Office conducted five operations and seized fishing-related items worth P1.286 million.

The Aklan and Capiz Police Provincial Offices also contributed to the regionwide campaign through their respective enforcement activities.

PRO 6 Acting Regional Director Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said the campaign against illegal fishing is not solely about enforcing the law but also about ensuring the long-term sustainability of marine resources and protecting the welfare of coastal communities.

“Our fight against illegal fishing is not only about law enforcement. It is also about protecting our seas, safeguarding the livelihood of our fishermen, and preserving our marine resources for future generations,” Tuaño said.

He stressed that cooperation from coastal communities remains essential in curbing illegal fishing activities and ensuring the success of conservation efforts.

Tuaño also urged residents, particularly those living in coastal areas, to remain vigilant and immediately report activities that threaten marine resources.

“Every citizen has an important role in protecting our seas. We continue to call for the cooperation and support of the public to ensure that our natural resources are preserved and sustainably utilized by our communities,” he said.

The regional police office said the latest accomplishments reflect its continuing commitment to strengthen law enforcement against environmental crimes while promoting community participation in protecting the region's marine biodiversity.

PRO 6 likewise encouraged coastal communities, fisherfolk organizations, and other stakeholders to remain active partners in advancing responsible fishing practices, saying sustained collaboration is vital to preserving Western Visayas' marine ecosystem and supporting the economic well-being of communities that depend on the sea. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)