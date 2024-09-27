Western Visayas wage board sets public hearings in October

THE Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) Western Visayas will hold two public hearings in October as part of its ongoing wage review process.

The Western Visayas wage board, in a social media post, said they will hold two public hearings which will be on October 10 and 21, 2024.

"The RTWPB VI is pleased to announce the conduct of public hearings on minimum wage adjustment for workers in private establishments and domestic workers," the RTWPB said.

The first public hearing scheduled on October 10 will be held at Sam’s 21 Hotel in Mandurriao, Iloilo City. It will cover Iloilo City and the provinces of Iloilo, Aklan, Capiz, Antique, and Guimaras.

The public hearing for private sector workers will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., while domestic workers will have theirs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The second public hearing is set on October 21 at the Negros Provincial Capitol in Bacolod City and will cover the areas of Bacolod City and the province of Negros Occidental.

The public hearing will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. for domestic workers, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for private sector workers.

The RTWPB Western Visayas said the proceedings aim to gather vital inputs from concerned stakeholders, both labor and management sectors, with regards to the prevailing minimum wage rates.

"(This will) aid the wage board in determining the propriety of issuing a wage adjustment in Western Visayas," said the RTWPB Western Visayas.

To note, the last wage orders both for private sector workers and domestic workers in Western Visayas took effect November 16, 2023. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)