Wet Wednesday due to 'habagat'; La Mesa Dam overflows

MANILA – The southwest monsoon (habagat) continues to bring rains across Luzon and the Visayas, causing La Mesa Dam to overflow, the weather bureau said Wednesday.

The water level at La Mesa Dam as of 5 a.m. reached 80.16 meters, breaching its spilling level of 80.15 meters.

Low-lying areas along the Tullahan River (Fairview, Forest Hills Subd., Quirino Highway, Sta. Quiteria, and San Bartolome). Valenzuela (Brgy. Ligon, North Expressway, La Huerta Subd.) and Malabon are expected to be affected.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) urged residents of those areas to be alert against further increases in water levels along the Tullahan River.

PAGASA expects Metro Manila, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, Cavite, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, Palawan, and Antique to experience occasional rains due to "habagat".

"Habagat" will also cause scattered rains and thunderstorms across La Union, Pangasinan, Benguet, Bicol Region, and the rest of the Visayas, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and Mimaropa.

Localized thunderstorms, on the other hand, will bring isolated rain showers over the rest of the country.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas continue to prevail across the archipelago, PAGASA said. (PNA)