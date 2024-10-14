What awaits 13 pregnant Filipinas caught in Cambodia for illegal surrogacy?

What happened?

The raid, led by Cambodian authorities, revealed a surrogacy operation involving 24 women, 13 of whom were pregnant. The women were allegedly recruited online by a business believed to be based in Thailand. This business arranged their food and accommodation in Cambodia.

The pregnant women were charged on October 1 under Cambodia's law on the Suppression of Human Trafficking and Sexual Exploitation, which was updated in 2016 to ban commercial surrogacy.

Why is this case important?

Developing countries have often been used for surrogacy due to the lower costs compared to places like the US or Australia, where surrogate services can reach $150,000. Cambodia’s surrogacy industry boomed after restrictions were imposed in nearby Thailand, India, and Nepal.

However, Cambodia has a strict ban on commercial surrogacy, and in 2017, a Cambodian court sentenced an Australian woman and two Cambodian associates to prison for offering such services.

This current case stands out because unlike in typical surrogacy operations where women are employed in their own countries, these women were transported to Cambodia.

What are the charges?

The 13 pregnant Filipinas could face two to five years in prison after they give birth. Cambodian authorities claim the women conspired with the organizers to act as surrogates and sell the babies for money. This assertion, however, has not been fully verified, and it's unclear if the women have access to legal representation.

What will happen to the other women?

The seven Filipino women and four Vietnamese women who were not pregnant during the raid will be deported soon.

What has the Philippine Embassy said?

In response, the Philippine Embassy in Cambodia issued a statement confirming the raid and ensuring that all 20 Filipinos involved were interviewed with a representative and interpreter present throughout the investigation.

The case raises concerns about human trafficking, as Cambodia has struggled with similar issues, particularly online scams where foreigners are recruited for work under false pretenses.

The case continues to unfold, with Cambodian authorities working to identify the business behind the surrogacy scheme. For now, the 13 pregnant women remain under care at a hospital in Phnom Penh, and the investigation continues. (SunStar Philippines/With AP)