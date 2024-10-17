What the reopened applications for unconsolidated PUVs mean for drivers, operators?

THE Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has reopened applications for unconsolidated public utility vehicles (PUVs) until November 29, 2024.

This announcement was made by LTFRB Chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III on Thursday, October 17, 2024.

Joining existing cooperatives

During a recent radio interview, Guadiz said that unconsolidated PUVs now have the opportunity to join existing cooperatives as part of the government’s Public Transport Modernization Program (PTMP), previously known as the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP). This 45-day application window began on October 15 and will end on November 29.

Background on the decision

The reopening of applications is in response to a resolution from the Senate calling for a temporary suspension of the PTMP’s implementation.

This suspension aims to address various valid and urgent concerns raised by affected drivers and operators.

Key guidelines for unconsolidated PUVs

Guadiz said that unconsolidated PUVs are only allowed to join existing cooperatives and will not be permitted to form new groups. This requirement is crucial for compliance with the modernization program.

Benefits of joining the modernization program

Unconsolidated PUV operators are encouraged to participate in the government's modernization initiative, which offers several benefits:

P10,000 fuel subsidy

P15,000 to P20,000 for service contracting under the Libreng Sakay program

Current consolidation status

As of April 30, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) reported that approximately 36,201 units, or about 19 percent of all jeepneys and other PUVs, remain unconsolidated.

These vehicles are considered colorum, meaning they operate without the necessary permits, though they are allowed to function in about 2,500 areas nationwide where consolidation rates are low.

Aims of the modernization program

The PUVMP was launched under the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, aiming to replace traditional jeepneys with modern and environmentally friendly vehicles. The program prioritizes the safety of the riding public and mandates that PUVs operate under a cooperative structure to renew their provisional authorities -- a requirement that has drawn significant criticism. (SunStar Philippines)