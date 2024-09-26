What you need to know about NAIA’s airport fee adjustments

STARTING September 2025, passengers using the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) will face higher airport fees, as confirmed by its new operator, New NAIA Infra Corp. (NNIC), on September 25, 2024.

What will change?

The terminal fees will increase significantly for both domestic and international flights:

Domestic terminal fee: From P200 to P390

International terminal fee: From P550 to P950

However, overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) will continue to be exempt from paying the international departure fees, in line with current policies.

Why are fees going up?

According to the NNIC, the fee adjustments were pre-determined by the government as part of NAIA's modernization efforts. This increase is the first of its kind since Administrative Order 1, which has governed NAIA's fees since the year 2000.

The adjusted rates account for inflation over the last two decades and aim to support the upgrades and expansion of airport services.

Impact on airlines and passengers

Apart from passenger terminal fees, aeronautical charges for airlines will also see an increase, which could result in higher airfares. These charges include landing, takeoff, lightning, noise, and emission fees.

The NNIC noted that while the proposed charges will be higher, they are still lower than the cumulative inflation from 2000 to the present.

What’s in it for passengers?

The NNIC assured passengers that these fee hikes will come with enhanced airport facilities and an improved travel experience.

The consortium, led by San Miguel Holdings Corp. in partnership with Incheon International Airport Corp., took over the operations and maintenance of NAIA on September 14, 2024, and will invest P170.6 billion in rehabilitating and upgrading the airport.

Government revenue share

In exchange for the airport's operation, the NNIC has offered an 82.16 percent revenue share to the Philippine government, ensuring that the country benefits from NAIA’s modernization.

Key takeaways

Higher airport fees will take effect by September 2025.

The fee increase applies to both domestic and international passengers, except OFWs.

The fee adjustments support NAIA’s modernization, which has been long overdue.

Expect better airport services as part of the overhaul, which comes at the cost of higher charges for passengers and airlines.

As the new operator embarks on modernizing the airport, passengers and stakeholders are reminded to prepare for the upcoming changes that are aimed at enhancing NAIA’s overall infrastructure and service efficiency. (SunStar Philippines)