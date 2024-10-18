What you need to know about the Aral Act

ON OCTOBER 18, 2024, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. signed the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (Aral) Act into law, a significant step toward addressing the learning losses experienced by students during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The signing took place in Malacañang and attended by Education Secretary Sonny Angara and other high-ranking government officials.

Key features of the Aral Act

Free national learning interventions: The Aral Act establishes a free national learning intervention program for students from Kindergarten to Grade 10. This initiative aims to help students catch up with their grade-level standards.

Teacher involvement: The program will engage teachers, para-teachers, and pre-service teachers (students in teacher degree programs) to provide educational support.

Focus on core competencies: The law emphasizes enhancing students’ skills in essential learning areas, including:

Reading and Mathematics for Grades 1 to 10

Science for Grades 3 to 10

Foundational Skills for Kindergarten learners to strengthen literacy and numeracy

Flexible learning modes: The Aral Program will offer tutorial sessions in three delivery modes:

Face-to-face

Online

Blended Learning

This flexibility ensures accessibility for all learners based on their unique needs.

Government support and collaboration

Public telecommunications collaboration: The government plans to collaborate with public telecommunications entities to provide free access to Department of Education (DepEd) learning management systems. This will include web-based applications, online educational platforms, and digital libraries.

Subsidized data plans: To support disadvantaged learners, the law includes provisions for subsidized data plans, facilitating access to necessary educational resources.

Supplemental learning materials: A portion of the daily airtime of broadcasting networks will be allocated for supplemental tutorial videos covering essential learning competencies, reinforcing the program's educational objectives.

Encouraging donations and partnerships

The law incentivizes support for the Aral Program by exempting donations, contributions, or grants made to the program from donor taxes. These contributions will also be considered allowable deductions from the donor's gross income, encouraging individuals and organizations to partner in enhancing the quality of education in the Philippines.

A vision for holistic education

Marcos expressed confidence that the Aral Program will foster holistic development among learners, reinforcing their academic foundations and resilience.

He said: "By honing their essential learning competencies, we can equip our students with the foundational skills required to become visionaries, critical thinkers, and problem solvers essential for our nation's progress."

Call to action for stakeholders

Marcos called on various stakeholders, including teachers, local government units (LGUs), and national agencies, to support the program's implementation:

Teachers: Approach learners with understanding and guide them with compassion.

Parents and guardians: Maintain open communication with tutors and monitor their children's progress.

LGUs: Cultivate a safe and conducive environment for in-person tutorials and promote the program.

National agencies: Ensure smooth implementation of the initiative by promulgating necessary rules and steps.

Support for students' future

Cebu Representative Edu Rama, one of the law's principal authors, expressed gratitude for the law's enactment. He emphasized the legislation's potential to significantly assist students needing additional support in reading, mathematics, and science.

The Aral Act aims to bridge learning gaps and empower young learners, ensuring they are well-equipped for their future by the time they graduate from K to 12, all at no cost to parents or students. (SunStar Philippines)