When ballet meets rock: Ballet Manila and The Dawn prepare for ‘The Dawn of Ballet’ in Manila

IN A bold artistic crossover that’s capturing the imagination of dance and music fans alike, two Filipino icons — classical dance and OPM rock — are teaming up for a landmark production this February in Manila.
The celebrated Filipino ballet company Ballet Manila is presenting “The Dawn of Ballet,” a unique collaboration with veteran rock band The Dawn.
The performances are scheduled for February 20 and 21, at 7:30 or 8 p.m. at the Aliw Theater in Pasay City as part of Ballet Manila’s Ballet & Ballads series.
Best of all? This once in a lifetime collaboration show is for free! One needs to go into the Facebook account of Ballet Manila to register on the link.
A Fusion of Two Art Forms
This performance series pairs ballet choreography with the music of The Dawn — one of the Philippines’ most beloved rock bands — in a celebration of both classical and contemporary Filipino artistry.
The concept marks the first time the band and the ballet company have collaborated in this way, with dancers interpreting the band’s iconic songs through expressive movement. There will be eight songs from the Dawn that the talented dancers from Ballet Manila will dance to.
The show is part of Ballet Manila’s 31st season and also ties into a special milestone year for both collaborators. The Dawn celebrates its 40th anniversary in the music industry, while Ballet Manila’s artistic director, prima ballerina Lisa Macuja-Elizalde, also marks 40 years since her return from training with the renowned Kirov/Mariinsky Ballet in Russia — a homecoming that shaped the company’s mission to make ballet accessible to Filipinos.
As Lisa Macuja said, they made Ballet & Ballads series to shoot down notion that ballet is only for the elite or the educated. Ballet, with Ballet Manila's Ballet & Ballads have been around for 31 years now so just goes to show that ballet has a far reaching audience in Manila than initially thought of.
Big thanks to Lisa Macuja's husband, Manila Broadcasting Corporation's Fred Elizalde, for insisting that Ballet & Ballads should be free admission.
The collaboration with the Dawn is another memorable show for sure as in the other shows Ballet Manila has done with Jaya, Ariel Rivera, Christian Bautista and even Side A.
What to Expect
Rather than simply having dancers perform alongside live music, “The Dawn of Ballet” weaves dance and song into a fully integrated performance. Ballet Manila’s choreographers have created original pieces that reflect the emotion and rhythm of The Dawn’s repertoire, with selected hits reimagined in movement.
The band remains central, performing live, while the ballet company’s dynamic and expressive choreography brings new life to the music of the band. Watch out how they will interpret the song "Salamat," which is one of the Dawn's most popular anthems.
A Celebration of Legacy and Innovation
For fans of both ballet and Filipino rock, this production offers not just entertainment but a cultural moment — a blending of tradition and innovation that reflects the evolution of performing arts in the Philippines.
Whether you’re drawn by the rocking melodies of The Dawn or the refined athleticism of Ballet Manila’s dancers, “The Dawn of Ballet” promises to be an unforgettable experience.
