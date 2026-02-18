When ballet meets rock: Ballet Manila and The Dawn prepare for ‘The Dawn of Ballet’ in Manila

IN A bold artistic crossover that’s capturing the imagination of dance and music fans alike, two Filipino icons — classical dance and OPM rock — are teaming up for a landmark production this February in Manila.

The celebrated Filipino ballet company Ballet Manila is presenting “The Dawn of Ballet,” a unique collaboration with veteran rock band The Dawn.

The performances are scheduled for February 20 and 21, at 7:30 or 8 p.m. at the Aliw Theater in Pasay City as part of Ballet Manila’s Ballet & Ballads series.

Best of all? This once in a lifetime collaboration show is for free! One needs to go into the Facebook account of Ballet Manila to register on the link.