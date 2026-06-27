'White Ribbon March' to stay non-partisan, non-political

ORGANIZERS of the "White Ribbon March" are reminding participants to keep the event "non-political" and "non-partisan."

In a social media post, the organizers said they are reminding participants to stay true to the spirit and purpose of the "White Ribbon March," which will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2026, at the People Power Monument in Quezon City.

"The White Ribbon March is a citizens' movement. It does not promote, endorse, or oppose any political party, candidate, or individual," the organizers said.

The participants are also reminded to stay within the framework of the Constitution and the Rule of Law.

"Participants are reminded that any act of violence, intimidation, disruption, or conduct contrary to the Constitution and the Rule of Law is strictly prohibited," said the organizers.

Any individual or group that violates the said guidelines shall be held accountable.

"Violators may be requested to leave the activity and, when warranted, may be referred to the proper authorities for appropriate action," they added.

On Sunday, different faith-based organizations are set to gather at the People Power Monument in Edsa.

The White Ribbon Movement stressed that the activity seeks to showcase a united call for a common purpose for all Filipinos.

"We stand together for integrity, accountability, transparency, and good governance. Corruption, abuse of power, and impunity have no place in our nation," the group said.

"This movement represents no individual or political party. It is for the country and for the Filipino people," the group added.

All participants are urged to wear white or a white ribbon as a symbol of commitment to truth, accountability, integrity, and good governance.

Catholic participants are being invited to attend the Holy Mass at the Edsa Shrine at 12 noon.

At 1 p.m., participants are advised to assemble at the entrance of the Edsa Shrine as they are scheduled to march towards the People Power Monument at 1:30 p.m.

By 2:30 p.m., the program at the People Power Monument is set to begin and is pegged to run until 5 p.m.

Across the country

The Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) earlier called on the faithful to participate in the inter-faith activity "prayerfully and respectfully."

Similarly, other archdioceses and dioceses across the country have expressed support for the event by encouraging their respective flock to participate remotely.

These include the Archdiocese of Jaro, Diocese of Legazpi, Diocese of San Carlos, Archdiocese of Cebu, Diocese of Ipil, Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro, and Diocese of Kidapawan, among others.

All archdioceses and dioceses asked their faithful to wear white or display white ribbons when attending the Holy Mass on Sunday in a bid to symbolize the united call for truth, justice, and accountability. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)