WHO ready to aid Cebu quake victims

THE World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed readiness to aid the victims of the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in Cebu.

In a social media post, WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus said they are one with the Philippines in facing the tragedy in Cebu.

"My thoughts are with everyone in the Philippines, especially those who have lost loved ones in the earthquake," said Ghebreyesus.

"WHO is ready to support the government to meet the health needs of the people affected," he added.

In a televised public briefing, the Department of Health (DOH) welcomed the offer of the WHO to help Cebu.

DOH spokesman Albert Domingo said they are making arrangements for the assistance to be sent by the WHO and other international partners.

"We have been informed not just by the WHO but also by other foreign partners that, if needed, they are ready," Domingo said.

"There would be chaos if there are many people coming in at the same time. So we coordinate everything first and they will come in at a moment's notice," added Domingo.

On Tuesday night, a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck Cebu, with the epicenter located 21 kilometers northeast of Bogo City. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)