Why indigenous knowledge matters more than ever in building sustainable food systems

SOUTH SORONG, Indonesia -- As global demand for sustainable and plant-based ingredients continues to grow, there is renewed appreciation for the knowledge indigenous communities have safeguarded for generations.

In the Philippines, this offers an opportunity to rediscover sago, not simply as an ingredient in familiar desserts like halo-halo and taho, but as a versatile crop with the potential to nourish communities, preserve cultural heritage, and support more sustainable livelihoods.

That vision is already taking root in Caraga, where the Manobo community established the country's first sago palm flour enterprise. It stands as an example of how indigenous knowledge can create lasting opportunities, adding value to a traditional crop while strengthening local livelihoods and inspiring the next generation to carry these practices forward.

That indigenous production base lines up with the region's broader trajectory, since Asia Pacific held over 50 percent of global sago revenue as of 2023, with production in countries like Indonesia and the Philippines driving that dominance.

The same spirit lives on in Papua, Indonesia, where indigenous communities are transforming sago into innovative food solutions while safeguarding the traditions, knowledge, and ecosystems that have sustained their people for centuries.

Community’s needs and the sago harvest process

Today, consumers are becoming more intentional about what they eat -- not just how food tastes, but where it comes from, whether it is healthy, and how it impacts the environment.

Ewil M. Woloil, a 23-year-old, is championing this vision through the Merdesa Village School (Sekam), a program by the Bentara Papua Association that engages village youth in natural resource management.

In South Sorong, the community has transformed its sago forests into a source of healthy, sustainable food rooted in environmental stewardship.

For the people of South Sorong, sago is more than a staple; it is part of their identity. Guided by the Tehit Knasaimos philosophy, "Tabraw'o mamfe teme," meaning "The forest is our Mother," generations have protected diverse sago varieties while caring for their ancestral lands. But this sacred relationship was once threatened by massive illegal logging and the expansion of timber companies before the 2000s, which left the land barren. However, the community began restoring them through sago reforestation in 2018–2019 to improve water absorption in the soil.

Woloil shares, "We tried to educate the community to replant the sago they cut and use barren forest land for reforestation. Our struggle has been long; since 1996, the community has consistently rejected palm oil to ensure this forest remains."

This awareness was further strengthened after the community conducted a comparative study in Riau, where they realized their sago forests were unique, growing in slightly peaty lands that require special care. Today, women lead seed selection and household food security, while youth are helping ensure these traditions continue for future generations.

Mentorship and empowerment through the Bentara Papua Station

To support the work of Ewil and the Sekam youth, the Bentara Papua Association established the Sira Bentara Papua Station in South Sorong as a hub for agriculture, food processing, and organizational learning.

Bringing together youth and women from the Knasaimos community, the station develops high-quality sago products under the Tepung Sagu Mangsir brand.

"Our main goal is to prove they do not need to leave their hometown to prosper; it is enough to process what is on their own customary land," says Alink Syafril, coordinator of the Sira Bentara Papua Station.

One of the biggest challenges was changing the perception that sago was only for household consumption. With an uncertain market, many were hesitant to produce commercially. Through mentorship, training, and product promotion, community members gained the confidence to market their products and engage with government agencies.

"The initial spirit had declined due to marketing limitations, but after we facilitated training, product introductions, and volunteer support, they began to see the economic opportunities from sago processing," says Ewil.

Today, the community is expanding beyond sago flour into noodles, cookies, cakes, cendol, meatballs, and functional snacks. This effort to create added value for sago can serve as a support for other businesses, such as ecotourism, so they can reinforce one another.

Alink Syafril adds, "In addition to helping with product development mentorship, we also assist in obtaining product permits and mentoring marketing strategies so the products can penetrate wider markets and not stop halfway. By cutting the distribution chain and strengthening the institutional capacity of residents, we help build a restorative economic foundation where the financial profits gained will be cycled back to restore the forest and strengthen social cohesion in South Sorong."

Restorative economy, social, and environmental impact

These initiatives are creating lasting economic, social, and environmental impact. Farmers and women's groups have gained an additional source of income, with members earning an average of IDR 1,000,000 more from sago product sales than they did in 2018–2019. The additional income helps cover household expenses and supports children's education from elementary school through university.

"Welfare does not have to come from destroying nature, but from how we honor what the sago forest has provided," says Alink Syafril.

Women and youth participation has increased by 60 percent, giving more community members opportunities to learn entrepreneurship. Through the Kna Mandiri Cooperative, sago products are now marketed in souvenir shops across Sorong City and at provincial exhibitions.

The initiative has also contributed to environmental restoration. Since the program began, around five hectares of sago forests have been replanted, reviving at least 11 companion tree species and protecting four superior local sago varieties: Falya dla, Fa Sampe, Fablen, and Fanomik.

Ewil concludes with a strong message: "Our great hope is that the community remains steadfast in guarding the forest. The involvement of youth today is a guarantee that in the future, there will be no more barren forests and no more youth who lose their identity as indigenous children of Papua." (PR)