Wife of mastermind in online seller couple’s killing under probe

AUTHORITIES are conducting further investigation on the alleged involvement of the wife of the arrested mastermind in the killing of the online seller couple in Mexico, Pampanga.

In a press conference, Pampanga Police Provincial Director Colonel Jay Dimaandal stated that charges of double murder have been filed against seven arrested individuals: Anthony Limon, the alleged mastermind; Arnold Taylan and Arnel Buan, the gunmen; Robert Dimaliwat and Sancho Nieto, who served as lookouts; and middlemen Jomie Rabandaban and Rolando Cruz, in connection with the murder of Lerma and Arvin Lulu on October 4, 2024.

“Kasama rin sa negosyo ang asawa niya (Limon) pero lalaki lang ang humaharap kaya validate natin para malaman kung silang mag asawa ang may pakana (ng pagpatay),” Dimaandal said.

(His wife is also involved in the business, but only the men are the ones facing us, so we need to validate that to find out if the couple is behind the murder.)

The mastermind paid the hitmen P900,000 for the killing of the victims.

As reported, Limon and his wife are close friends and business partners of the Lulus.

The killing was allegedly motivated by the Limons’ P13 million debt to the Lulus.

Limon’s wife even attended the wake of the Lulus days before he was arrested by the police.

Meanwhile, in a statement, PNP chief General Marbil lauded the prompt and decisive actions taken by the Central Luzon police in resolving the brutal killing of the victims.

He reiterated the PNP’s unwavering commitment to protecting the public and ensuring that justice prevails for all victims of violent crimes.

“Justice cannot wait. The PNP will stop at nothing to ensure that every victim of violence receives the justice they deserve. The swift arrest of these suspects is a testament to our unwavering commitment to uphold the rule of law and protect the innocent,” Marbil said.

“Violence, driven by greed or any other motive, has no place in our society. The quick resolution of this case highlights the capability and dedication of our police force to bring those responsible to justice,” He added.

“We will not allow those who commit heinous crimes to escape the long arm of the law. We owe it to the victims and their families to act swiftly and decisively,” Marbil said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)