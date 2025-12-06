Wilma accelerates, to make landfall over E. Visayas Saturday

MANILA – Tropical Depression Wilma slightly accelerated and is expected to make landfall over Eastern Visayas sometime Saturday, the weather bureau said.

As of 5 a.m., the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the center of Wilma was located 70 km. east of Borongan City, Eastern Samar, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph, and moving westward at 15 kph.

Wilma is forecast to move generally westward for the majority of the forecast period and may make its initial landfall over Eastern Visayas.

Afterwards, it will continue to traverse the Visayas until Sunday. It will then emerge over Sulu Sea and may pass over northern Palawan by Monday morning.

Wilma will likely remain a tropical depression throughout its passage over the Visayas and Southern Luzon.

In Luzon, Tropical Wind Signal No. 1 is hoisted over Sorsogon; Masbate, including Ticao and Burias Islands; Romblon; the southern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Bulalacao, Mansalay, Roxas, and Bongabong); the southern portion of Occidental Mindoro (Magsaysay, San Jose, Rizal, and Calintaan); and the northernmost portion of Palawan (Araceli, Dumaran, El Nido, and Taytay) including Cuyo, Calamian, and Cagayancillo Islands.

In the Visayas, Signal No. 1 is also hoisted over Northern Samar; Eastern Samar; Samar; Biliran; Leyte; Southern Leyte; Cebu including Bantayan and Camotes Islands; Bohol; Negros Occidental; Siquijor; the northern and central portion of Negros Oriental (City of Guihulngan, Canlaon City, Vallehermoso, La Libertad, Jimalalud, Tayasan, Ayungon, Bindoy, Manjuyod, Bais City, Pamplona, City of Tanjay, Amlan, San Jose, Dumaguete City, Valencia, Sibulan, Bacong, Mabinay, City of Bayawan, and Basay); Guimaras; Iloilo; Capiz; Aklan; and Antique.

Signal No. 1 is also hoisted over Surigao del Norte, including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands; Dinagat Islands; the northern portion of Surigao del Sur (Carrascal, Cantilan, Madrid, Carmen, and Lanuza); the northern portion of Agusan del Norte (Kitcharao, Jabonga, Santiago, Tubay, City of Cabadbaran, Remedios T. Romualdez, and Magallanes), and Camiguin.

PAGASA said rains with gusty winds will be experienced over the Visayas, Romblon, Masbate, Sorsogon, Camiguin, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Agusan del Norte, and Dinagat Islands due to Wilma.

Meanwhile, the shear line will bring scattered rains and isolated thunderstorms over the rest of the Bicol Region, Quezon, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, and Marinduque.

Flash floods and landslides may occur in these areas due to moderate to heavy with at times intense rains.

Zamboanga Peninsula, the rest of Caraga, and the rest of Northern Mindanao will experience scattered rains and thunderstorms due to Wilma, while Cagayan Valley, the Cordillera region, and Aurora will have rains due to the northeast monsoon.

The rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon will experience strong to gale wind conditions and rough to very rough coastal waters.

The western section of Mindanao, the rest of Luzon, and the rest of the Visayas will experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas, while the rest of Mindanao will have moderate winds and moderate seas. (PNA)