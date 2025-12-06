‘Wilma’ nearly stationary, expected to make landfall in Eastern Visayas

TROPICAL Depression Wilma maintained its strength on Saturday, December 6, 2025, as it remained almost stationary east of Eastern Samar, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

As of the 2 p.m. bulletin, the weather system’s center was located 65 kilometers east-northeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar, packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph.

Pagasa said Wilma is forecast to move westward and may make its initial landfall over Eastern Samar or Northern Samar late Saturday.

The cyclone will then traverse the Visayas through Sunday before emerging over the Sulu Sea and passing near northern Palawan on Monday.

Although it is expected to remain a tropical depression, dry air intrusion from the northeast monsoon increases the likelihood that Wilma may weaken into a remnant low while crossing the Visayas.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 is raised over several areas in Luzon and the Visayas, including Sorsogon, Masbate, Romblon, parts of Mindoro and Palawan, as well as Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Cebu, Negros Island, Iloilo, Capiz, Aklan, and Antique.

Pagasa warned that minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are possible in areas under Signal No. 1.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon is also expected to bring strong to gale-force gusts over most parts of Luzon, the Visayas, and the Zamboanga Peninsula through Monday.

A gale warning remains in effect for the eastern seaboards of Luzon and the Visayas, with sea conditions reaching very rough levels — up to 5.5 meters in some areas.

Sea travel is considered risky for all vessels, and mariners are advised to remain in port or seek shelter until conditions improve.

Pagasa reiterated that heavy rainfall and severe winds may still occur in areas outside the forecast track. (JGS/SunStar Philippines)