Winner of P640M lotto jackpot ‘invested’ P90M bet money

A LOTTO outlet owner had won the Super Lotto 6/49 draw of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) in January with a jackpot prize of over P640 million after “investing” P90 million bet money, Senator Raffy Tulfo revealed on Monday, March 18, 2024.
During the resumption of the inquiry of the Senate Committee on Games and Amusement on the integrity of PCSO lotto games, Tulfo said the winner placed P30 million bets in each of his three lotto outlets in Binondo, Manila through “system 12,” which allows bettors to choose 12 numbers from 1 to 49 instead of the traditional six-number combination.
The winner took home a total of P640,654,817.60 after hitting the Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot with a winning combination of 26-33-14-48-06-42.
Tulfo noted, however, that the jackpot was won after the PCSO augmented the pot money, which was then at P140 million, by P500 million.
(The only problem I see is that before he invested P90 million, the prize fund was increased. The jackpot was increased by P500 million to make it P600 million to accommodate his capital and he still has a profit.)
On December 16, the PCSO raised the jackpot prize of several lotto games as part of its "Handog Pakabog" for Christmas.
PCSO General Manager Mel Robles denied, though, that increasing the jackpot prize was a random decision, noting that it was raised as there had been no winner in the 15-day period.
Robles also noted that the jackpot went big after it was not won instantaneously, resulting in the amount to snowball and increase.
Tulfo also bared a case where a person won a total of P8.325 million after hitting the correct combination in the 3D Lotto Game for 37 times in 2023.
He said the person won eight times in July, nine times in August, two times in September, four times in October, 10 times in November, and four times in December with P225,000 each winning combination.
Robles said the person who claimed the prize was not the actual bettor.
He said the claimant is an agent of a lotto outlet in Butuan, Agusan del Norte.
"'Yan po 'yung sinasabi ko na lotto agent na pinakikiusapan ng kanyang mga bettors. When he goes to the branch kasi P10,000 and below kaya pa po ýan ng ng outlet, P10,000 and above up to P300,000, he has to go to the branch," Robles said.
"Ang branch po normally nasa kapitolyo yan eh. So kung nasa malalayo kang lugar, ang logical and practical way is to talk to your...suki na pakisabay na ito," he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)