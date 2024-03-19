Winner of P640M lotto jackpot ‘invested’ P90M bet money

A LOTTO outlet owner had won the Super Lotto 6/49 draw of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) in January with a jackpot prize of over P640 million after “investing” P90 million bet money, Senator Raffy Tulfo revealed on Monday, March 18, 2024.

During the resumption of the inquiry of the Senate Committee on Games and Amusement on the integrity of PCSO lotto games, Tulfo said the winner placed P30 million bets in each of his three lotto outlets in Binondo, Manila through “system 12,” which allows bettors to choose 12 numbers from 1 to 49 instead of the traditional six-number combination.

The winner took home a total of P640,654,817.60 after hitting the Super Lotto 6/49 jackpot with a winning combination of 26-33-14-48-06-42.

Tulfo noted, however, that the jackpot was won after the PCSO augmented the pot money, which was then at P140 million, by P500 million.