Witness: P27.4B in projects tagged to Romualdez bypassed DPWH review

FORMER House Speaker and Leyte Representative Martin Romualdez was listed as a proponent of P27 billion worth of infrastructure projects that bypassed the Department of Public Works and Highways' (DPWH) regular evaluation process, a government witness told the Sandiganbayan on Monday, November 9, 2026.

Engineer Peter Paul Cortez, chief of the DPWH Programming Division, testified during Romualdez's bail hearing that the projects were not included in the department's original annual budget proposal or the National Expenditure Program (NEP).

Cortez said he assumed Romualdez was a proponent because the late DPWH Undersecretary Maria Catalina "Cathy" Cabral had instructed his office to encode the former House Speaker's name in the agency's database.

"Per record of our database, they are the ones tagged as proponents. Actually, our term there is inserted," Cortez said.

He clarified, however, that he had no personal knowledge of Romualdez's involvement in proposing the projects and that the listing of lawmakers as proponents was not subjected to the usual verification process.

Cortez also said the DPWH database did not contain any information on commissions allegedly received in connection with the projects.

The projects were not included in the original DPWH budget proposal or the NEP but eventually appeared in the 2025 General Appropriations Act.

Their inclusion may have taken place during the bicameral conference committee deliberations, when the House and Senate reconciled their respective versions of the proposed budget.

Romualdez is facing a P7.4-billion plunder charge over an alleged scheme to siphon public funds through irregularities involving more than 400 government infrastructure projects.

Cabral died after falling into a ravine along Kennon Road, Benguet, in December 2025. The Philippine National Police later said its forensic findings supported a fall rather than an assault. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)