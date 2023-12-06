Woman arrested over P67.3M shabu concealed in car parts

Sabile was arrested after she tried to receive a package consigned to her at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Complex Complex in Pasay City.

During the inspection, operatives of PDEG, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group (NAIA-IADITG) recovered 9,898 grams of shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P67,306,400 concealed inside motor vehicle parts.

The arrested suspect and recovered pieces of evidence were brought to the PDEA Office for proper documentation and disposition as authorities investigate the arrested passenger for violation of Republic Act 9165 (RA) or the Comprehensive Drug Act of 2002 and RA 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)