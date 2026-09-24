Woman hurt in Makati ambush

A WOMAN was injured after two unidentified motorcycle-riding suspects fired shots at her while she was driving along the busy Chino Roces Avenue in Makati City.

According to police, the incident happened around 6:50 a.m. in Barangay Pio del Pilar.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds in her leg and thigh.

The suspects, who were wearing motorcycle taxi service uniforms, immediately fled following the shooting.

Investigators are looking into a possible work-related motive, subject to further investigation and case buildup. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)