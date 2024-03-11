Woman takes helm: Beia Latay named new KonsultaMD CEO

KONSULTAMD, a pioneering telehealth platform under the Globe Group's 917Ventures, embarks on a transformative journey with the appointment of Beia Latay as chief executive officer (CEO).

This leadership change signals a pivotal moment that underscores a commitment to diversity, inclusivity, and empowerment in the healthcare sector.

With a storied career in healthcare, innovation, and technology, Latay brings a bold vision to her role, and aims to redefine healthcare as a fundamental right for every Filipino.

“I am privileged to lead KonsultaMD into an era where healthcare knows no bounds of access or inclusivity,” said Latay. “Our purpose is to ensure that every individual, irrespective of their location or economic status, can access quality care when they need it. Through technology and strong partnerships, we seek not only to improve healthcare delivery but ultimately to provide relevant and tailored care to each Filipino.”

Latay’s impressive career includes a key role in establishing Ayala Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AC Health), and leading strategic investments in companies like Generika Drugstore and FamilyDOC, the country’s leading chain of community-based primary care clinics that was recently merged with Healthway Medical Network.

She served as CEO of HealthNow in 2020, where she propelled the app to over 1 million users and thousands of healthcare providers, dominating the Philippine medical category on Google Play and App Store. Following the merger of HealthNow with KonsultaMD and Aide in 2022, Latay assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer, further cementing her position as a leader in the healthtech space.

Latay's distinguished academic background encompasses postgraduate studies in Strategy and Innovation from Oxford University, master’s degree in Finance and Investment from the University of Edinburgh, where she was a British Chevening Scholar, and an undergraduate degree in Management of Applied Chemistry from Ateneo de Manila University. These academic credentials, combined with her practical experience and deep relationships in the local healthcare landscape, shaped the core of her visionary approach for KonsultaMD.

KonsultaMD, founded with the vision of making healthcare convenient and affordable for everyone, has rapidly emerged as a leader in the healthtech industry. Through its SuperApp, users are empowered to take control of their health journey as they connect easily with licensed doctors, allied professionals and reputable institutions, both online and offline; completing the experience through medicine delivery, at-home laboratory tests and tailored wellness programs.

Latay’s appointment as CEO of KonsultaMD represents a significant milestone in the company’s journey as it continues to evolve and innovate in response to the changing needs of patients and healthcare providers alike.

