Woman who fell onto LRT tracks ‘lost consciousness’

POLICE said the passenger who fell onto the tracks at Doroteo Jose Station of LRT-1 in Manila on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, has lost consciousness while waiting for the train.

In a report, the Sta. Cruz Police Station said the 50-year-old female passenger was standing at the platform, waiting for the next train, when she lost consciousness and fell off the tracks. She is headed to Baclaran station.

She did not jump off the tracks as earlier reported by the Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC).

The security guard immediately alerted the driver of the arriving train to stop.

The train operator slowed down as he approached the station but still hit the woman but only with the train’s front undercarriage.

The woman was safely rescued, sustaining minor bruises but she is still in hospital admission.

The police said that according to the woman’s live-in partner, she has a health history of hypertension and stroke.

Following the incident, the LRMC said it is now looking at the possibility of installing safety barriers at its train stations.

It said the challenge is that there are currently four generations of trains in use with different door configurations and dimensions. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)