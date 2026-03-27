Women and child rights advocate Sally Ujano acquitted of rebellion

WOMEN and child rights advocate Ma. Salome “Nanay Sally” Ujano has been acquitted of rebellion following a March 23 Court of Appeals (CA) ruling, a major development welcomed by human rights groups and civil society advocates, especially her family.

The CA overturned the decision rendered by the Taguig Regional Trial Court (RTC), stating that “the evidence presented fails to establish with the required moral certainty that Ujano and (her co-accused) were among those who participated in the alleged rebellion.”

This means that the charge against Ujano could not be proven “beyond reasonable doubt.”

The court also ordered her immediate release.

Ujano is well-known among human rights advocates circles for her more than four decades of work defending survivors of violence and advancing gender and child protection reforms.

In 2023, she was recognized by UN Women-Philippines for her significant efforts in human rights advocacy. She was also instrumental in lobbying for key legislation, including the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004.

“The Court of Appeals’ decision affirms what we have long known -- the accusations against our mother were baseless,” said her son, Klaro Ujano. “Today, goodness and love prevailed. Nanay Sally is finally home, and this victory is especially meaningful as Women’s Month comes to a close.”

Supporters from women and child rights groups also criticized the national security narrative used to justify Ujano’s arrest in 2021.

At the time of her arrest, she was serving as national coordinator of Philippines Against Child Trafficking, a network of child rights advocates committed to building communities that protect children against trafficking.

“To brand activists and civilians as ‘sinister terrorists’ without sufficient evidence endangers fundamental rights. This case shows how such claims collapse under judicial scrutiny,” the network said.

Ujano was arrested in November 2021 over alleged involvement in the ambush of two military personnel in Quezon Province in 2005. At the time of the alleged crime, Nanay Sally was serving as executive director of the Women’s Crisis Center and actively promoting the protection of women against domestic violence.

In 2024, the Taguig RTC convicted her and sentenced her to 10-17 years in prison, a ruling now fully reversed by the CA.

Klaro Ujano described the emotional toll on their family ever since his mother’s arrest: “The red-tagging, uncertainty, and Mama’s imprisonment despite being innocent were heavy burdens. Her discomfort in the Correctional Institute for Women (CIW) and her multiple health concerns caused us to worry a lot about her. This acquittal restores not only her freedom, but also our faith that truth and justice can still prevail.”

The Ujano family expressed their profound gratitude to her lawyers, her supporters, and all those who were part of the Free Sally Ujano movement, who campaigned for their mother’s freedom.

The Free Sally Ujano movement, led by Ujano’s family members and representatives from different women’s and child rights groups, had been proclaiming her innocence and advocating for her freedom since her 2021 arrest.

“Thank you to everyone who stood with us through this long and painful journey. Most of all, we are deeply grateful to God -- our source of strength -- throughout these nearly five years of praying and fighting for Nanay Sally’s freedom. This victory belongs to everyone who fought for truth and justice,” said the Ujano family.

Now reunited with her family, Nanay Sally conveyed her deep appreciation to supporters, her legal team, and all who advocated for her release.

“Finally, truth and justice prevailed. Miracles do happen,” she said.

Her case is expected to renew conversations on the treatment of political detainees, the use of counterterror frameworks, and the protection of civil liberties. (PR)