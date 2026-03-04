Women journalists condemn Suntay remarks during House proceedings

In a statement, the group said such casual display of objectification of women -- made on the 3rd of March, the National Women’s Month, and a few days before the International Women’s Day on March 8 -- has no place in any forum.

“Women inside newsrooms, in public office, and in every sector of society deserve respect, not ridicule,” it said.

“Words spoken in powerful spaces such as the halls of Congress, and on media platforms, carry weight. When they perpetuate objectification, they normalize a culture that undermines equality and emboldens abuse,” We-Move added.