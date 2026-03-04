Women journalists condemn Suntay remarks during House proceedings

THE Movement for the Safety and Welfare of Women Journalists (We-Move), a consortium formed in 2023 to promote safe spaces, welfare, and security of women media practitioners, unequivocally denounced the “inappropriate remarks” of Quezon City Representative Jesus Manuel Angel “Bong” Suntay during Tuesday’s (March 3, 2026) deliberations on the impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte at the House of Representatives.
In a statement, the group said such casual display of objectification of women -- made on the 3rd of March, the National Women’s Month, and a few days before the International Women’s Day on March 8 -- has no place in any forum.
“Women inside newsrooms, in public office, and in every sector of society deserve respect, not ridicule,” it said.
“Words spoken in powerful spaces such as the halls of Congress, and on media platforms, carry weight. When they perpetuate objectification, they normalize a culture that undermines equality and emboldens abuse,” We-Move added.
The group called for accountability and clear reaffirmation that misogynistic and degrading remarks will not be tolerated.
“Respect for women is not optional. It is a fundamental obligation in a democratic society,” said We-Move. (PR)