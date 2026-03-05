Work-from-home scheme practical response to oil price surge – senator

MANILA – Expanding work-from-home (WFH) and other flexible work arrangements is a practical response to rising oil prices linked to tensions in the Middle East, Senator Joel Villanueva said Thursday.

Villanueva, principal author and sponsor of Republic Act 11165 or the Work-From-Home Law, said the measure provides a policy framework that can be maximized to help reduce commuting demand and fuel consumption.

“Sa panahon na tumataas po ang presyo ng langis dahil sa mga kaguluhan sa ibang bahagi ng mundo, dapat pong gamitin natin ang mga mekanismong mayroon na tayo sa batas upang makatulong sa mga manggagawa (At a time when oil prices are rising due to conflicts in other parts of the world, we should use the mechanisms already provided by law to help workers),” Villanueva said.

Enacted in 2018, the law institutionalized work-from-home arrangements in the private sector, allowing employees to perform their duties from alternative workplaces using telecommunications and digital technology.

Villanueva said beyond remote work, employers may also adopt other alternative work arrangements such as hybrid work setups, compressed workweeks, staggered working hours and flexible schedules to help reduce commuting demand.

“Hindi lang benepisyo sa empleyado ang epekto ng Work-from-Home law. Isa rin po itong praktikal na hakbang upang mabawasan ang konsumo ng gasolina at diesel lalo na at inaasahan po nating sisipa pataas ang presyo dulot ng kaguluhan sa Middle East (The Work-from-Home law does not only benefit employees. It is also a practical step to reduce gasoline and diesel consumption, especially as prices are expected to rise due to tensions in the Middle East),” he said.

Villanueva said encouraging flexible work arrangements could also help ease traffic congestion, lower transportation costs for workers, and improve productivity while the country navigates global oil price volatility.

In the public sector, the Civil Service Commission (CSC) approved the adoption of flexible work arrangements through Memorandum Circular No. 06 issued in June 2022.

The CSC said the policy institutionalizes adaptable and responsive work schemes for civil servants despite disruptive situations. (PNA)