Work in government offices, classes cut short on October 31

THE Malacañang has ordered the suspension of classes in all levels and work in government agencies across the country at noon on October 31, for the observance of the All Saints’ and All Souls’ Days.

In a memorandum circular signed by Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin, it said the suspension order aims to allow the public to travel to and from different regions as well as to promote domestic tourism.

“However, those agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services shall continue their operations and render the necessary services,” the memo reads.

“The suspension of work for private companies and offices is left to the discretion of their respective heads,” it added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)