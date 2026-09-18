Work in government offices on September 28 shortened

MALACAÑANG has shortened work in government offices on September 28, 2026, for the observance of the annual “Kainang Pamilya Mahalaga” Day.

Under Memorandum Circular No. 136 issued by Malacañang on September 16, work in government offices, including government-owned and -controlled corporations and state universities and colleges, shall be suspended starting at 1 p.m. to give government employees and their families an opportunity to observe the 34th National Family Week.

The order, however, does not cover agencies whose functions involve the delivery of basic and health services, preparedness/response to disasters and calamities, and/or the performance of other vital services, as they have to continue to render the necessary services.

“Government workers in the Executive branch are encouraged to fully support the programs and activities relative to the observance of the 34th National Family Week, as organized by the National Committee on the Filipino Family,” the memo read.

“The suspension of work in other branches of government, independent commissions or bodies, and the private sector is also encouraged, so as to afford all Filipino families the full opportunity to celebrate the 34th National Family Week,” it added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)