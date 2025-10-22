Work stoppage order issued vs BGC construction

A DAY after an accident killed one construction worker and injured three others, the Department of Labor and Employment–National Capital Region (DOLE-NCR) issued a work stoppage order (WSO) against the contractors of a construction site in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig City.

DOLE-NCR Director Sarah Mirasol said the WSO, which covers the installation of vertical reinforcement bars, was issued on Tuesday and will remain in effect until lifted.

“The DOLE-NCR issued a Work Stoppage Order against the contractors for the installation of vertical reinforcement bars at the construction site,” Mirasol said.

She, however, clarified that the WSO does not suspend all construction activities.

“It does not cover all activities at the construction site. The WSO directed the contractors to stop the installation of vertical reinforcement bars only,” she added.

Contractors have also been summoned to a mandatory conference at the DOLE-NCR Muntaparlas (Muntinlupa, Taguig, Parañaque, Las Piñas) Field Office on Wednesday, October 23.

On Monday, a construction worker was killed and three others were injured after an elevator core wall collapsed at the site in Bonifacio Global City.

The incident prompted DOLE-NCR to conduct an occupational safety and health investigation at the construction site. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)