Workers, employers unite to seek lifting of NCR wage hike TRO

Also read: Pasig court temporarily stops P85 NCR wage hike

In a statement following the National Tripartite Industrial Peace Council (NTIPC) meeting on Friday, August 7, 2026, Labor Secretary Francis Tolentino disclosed that the employers, employees, as well as the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) agreed to issue a call to lift the TRO on the National Capital Region Wage Order No. 27.

“This is a breakthrough. This just happened today. Employers and employees came together... all labor groups agreed to call with the ECOP (Employers Confederation of the Philippines) and DOLE to lift the temporary restraining order,” said Tolentino.

"Members of the NTIPC formally adopted and signed the resolution, thus reaffirming the country's commitment to balance the interests of workers, employers, and the national economy," he added.

The labor chief said the NTIPC resolution also recognized that RTWPBs are mandated by law to determine minimum wages through consultations, public hearings, and evidence-based deliberations involving workers, employers, and other stakeholders.

"It likewise stresses that the decisions of these specialized bodies should be respected while remaining subject to the review mechanisms expressly provided by law," said Tolentino.

Under Wage Order No. NCR-27, the RTWPB - NCR granted an P85 minimum wage increase in Metro Manila that will be given in two tranches, with the first tranche of P60 taking effect last July 25 while the second tranche of P25 increase will take effect on January 20, 2027.

Last July 30, the Pasig City RTC issued a TRO against Wage Order No. NCR-27 following a petition filed by Readycon Trading and Construction Corporation, and R-11 Builders, Inc. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)