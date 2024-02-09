Workers group calls for probe into Davao de Oro landslide

CITING a work-related angle in the tragedy, the Federation of Free Workers (FFW) called on Friday, February 9, 2024, for an investigation on the landslide that hit Maco, Davao de Oro and claimed at least 11 lives and left 110 others missing.

In a statement, the FFW said it is imperative for the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to look into the possible violations of occupational safety and health standards (OSHS) during the landslide that occurred near the mining site of Apex Mining Co. in Barangay Masara.

"We emphasize the work-relatedness (of the tragedy) considering that some workers were about to go home when the landslide occurred," said FFW.

"The FFW calls for a thorough investigation, led by the DOLE, into the incident to prevent future occurrences," it said.

The landslide hit Maco, Davao de Oro on Tuesday, February 5, and buried houses in a residential area and two buses about to transport workers of Apex Mining from the work site to their homes.

The number of missing persons rose to 110 while the death toll went up to 11 as of Friday.

But aside from conducting a probe, FFW also called on the Employees’ Compensation Commission (ECC) to provide immediate and comprehensive assistance to the victims and their bereaved families.

"Other than expediting their SSS benefits and EC work-related statutory benefits, we also suggest for them to go to the ground to jointly and promptly extend support, including financial aid, psychosocial interventions, and employment assistance to the victims and families affected," it said. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)